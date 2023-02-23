Singapore’s consumer price inflation rose slightly at the start of the year amid rising costs for food and transport, but was much less than expected, while a renewed acceleration was seen in core consumer prices, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Thursday. The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 6.6 percent year-over-year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Singapore Inflation Rises Slightly To 6.6% - February 23, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due - February 23, 2023
- Bank Of Korea Halts Interest Rate Hike - February 23, 2023