Singapore central bank left its monetary policy stance unchanged as core inflation is projected to stay elevated in the immediate quarters ahead, while the economy logged a weaker-than-expected growth on softer manufacturing and construction activity. The Monetary Authority of Singapore decided to retain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band.
