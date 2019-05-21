Singapore Lowers 2019 Growth Outlook

Singapore’s economic growth outlook for this year was lowered as the manufacturing sector is set to log a sharp slowdown on weak global demand. The city-state economy is forecast to grow 1.5 to 2.5 percent in 2019 compared to previous projection of 1.5 to 3.5 percent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Tuesday.
