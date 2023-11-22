Singapore narrowed its growth projection for the current year citing subdued foreign demand but the pace of expansion is forecast to improve next year with the recovery in global economies. Given its performance in the first three quarters as well as the external and domestic conditions, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said the economy is set to grow around 1.0 percent this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Singapore Trims 2023 Growth Outlook - November 22, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: UK Chancellor To Deliver Autumn Statement - November 22, 2023
- Dollar Recovers From Recent Losses, Posts Gains Again Major Rivals - November 21, 2023