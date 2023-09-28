The Singapore government announced an additional S$1.1 billion support package to help Singaporean households to cope with the rising cost of living. The package provides more support for the lower and middle income groups, Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong said Thursday. The latest announcement is an extension of the measures unveiled at this year’s budget.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Singapore Unveils Additional Support Package For Households - September 28, 2023
- UK Car Production Declines For First Time In 7 Months: SMMT - September 28, 2023
- Dollar Gaining Against Major Counterparts - September 27, 2023