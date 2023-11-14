The Swiss National Bank will review whether the policy measures take thus far were enough to keep inflation within the target range on a sustainable basis and stands ready to tighten policy further if needed, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said Tuesday. “However, we emphasized that price stability may not yet be ensured,” Jordan said in a speech.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- SNB Will Not Hesitate To Tighten Policy Further, Jordan Says - November 14, 2023
- Eurozone Economy Flirts With Recession - November 14, 2023
- UK Wage Growth Slows Amid Cooling Labor Market - November 14, 2023