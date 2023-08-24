South Korea’s central bank retained its key interest rate for the fifth consecutive meeting and reiterated to keep the policy restrictive. The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea, governed by Rhee Chang-yong, decided to leave its policy rate at 3.50 percent. The policy rate has been raised by a cumulative 300 basis points since August 2021, taking it to the highest level since 2008.
