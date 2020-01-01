South Korea Exports Fall At Slowest Pace In 8 Months

South Korea’s exports declined at the slowest pace in eight months in December, data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy revealed Wednesday. Exports decreased 5.2 percent year-on-year in December. This was the smallest drop since April. Economists had forecast shipments to decline 6 percent after falling 14.4 percent in November.
