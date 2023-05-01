South Korea’s exports declined for the seventh consecutive month in April due to the weak demand for semiconductors and a continuing fall in shipments to China, figures from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed Monday. Exports decreased 14.2 percent on a yearly basis in April, bigger than March’s 13.6 percent decrease. Shipments were forecast to drop 13.5 percent.
