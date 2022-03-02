South Korea GDP Jumps 1.2% In Q3; +4.0% In 2021

South Korea’s gross domestic product expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday – accelerating from the 0.3 percent gain in the three months prior.
