Despite slowing growth, South Korea’s central bank raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point as inflation is expected to remain above target for a considerable time. The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided to raise the Base Rate by 25 basis points to 3.50 percent from 3.25 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- South Korea Hikes Key Rate By 25 Bps - January 13, 2023
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Counterparts After Soft Inflation Data - January 12, 2023
- Dollar Subdued As U.S. Inflation Slows - January 12, 2023