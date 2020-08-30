Industrial production in South Korea gained a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said on Monday – shy of expectations for an increase of 1.9 percent and down from 7.2 percent in June.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Japan Industrial Production Spikes 8.0% On Month In July - August 30, 2020
- South Korea Industrial Output Climbs 1.6% In July - August 30, 2020
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improves More Than Initially Estimated In August - August 28, 2020