South Korea’s consumer price inflation eased further in February to the lowest level in nearly a year amid a slowdown in rental and oil prices, giving relief to the Bank of Korea to go ahead with its wait-and-watch policy stance, figures from Statistics Korea showed on Monday. The consumer price index rose 4.8 percent year-over-year in February.
