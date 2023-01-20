South Korea’s producer prices rose at the slowest annual pace in twenty months in December and the pace eased for a sixth month in a row, thanks to a let up in inflationary pressures in the manufacturing sector due to the fall in oil prices and a weaker dollar, preliminary figures from the Bank of Korea showed Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- South Korea Producer Price Inflation Lowest In Nearly 2 Years - January 20, 2023
- Germany Producer Price Inflation At 13-Month Low On Easing Energy Prices - January 20, 2023
- UK Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall Amid Weaker Consumer Sentiment - January 20, 2023