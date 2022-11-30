South Korea’s gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2022, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday’s final reading – in line with expectations following the 0.7 percent growth in the three months prior.
