Spain witnessed a sharp decline in inflation in November, thanks to a fall in prices of fuel and electricity and also to government measures to ease the energy cost burden on households and businesses. Consumer price inflation slowed unexpectedly in November, and at a sharp rate, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.
