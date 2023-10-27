Spain’s economy grew more than expected in the third quarter on household spending, advance estimate from the statistical office INE showed Friday. Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent sequentially, following second quarter’s revised 0.4 percent expansion. The growth rate was seen at 0.2 percent. On a yearly basis, economic growth eased to 1.8 percent from 2.0 percent a quarter ago. Nonet
