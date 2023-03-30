Spain consumer price inflation eased in March to the weakest since August 2021 due to falling electricity and fuel prices but core inflation remained sticky, flash estimates from the statistical office INE showed Thursday. Consumer prices climbed at a much slower pace of 3.3 percent from the last year, following the 6.0 percent increase in February.
