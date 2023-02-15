Spain’s consumer price inflation rose more than initially estimated in January, largely driven by increased food costs, final data from the statistical office INE revealed on Wednesday. The consumer price index climbed to 5.9 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 5.7 percent gain in December. In the initial estimate, the rate of increase was 5.8 percent.
