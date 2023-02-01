Spanish factory sector downturn eased at the start of the year as output and new orders fell at slower rates, indicating some tentative signs of market recovery, data released by S&P Global showed on Wednesday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 48.4 in January from 46.4 in December. Economists had forecast the reading to improve to 48.0.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Italy Inflation Eases To 10.1% On Lower Energy Costs, Manufacturing Stabilizes - February 1, 2023
- Spain Manufacturing Contraction Softens In January - February 1, 2023
- Taiwan Industrial Production Falls 7.93%, Retail Sales Growth At 4-Month High - February 1, 2023