Spain’s visitor arrivals increased at a faster pace in December amid a recovery in domestic tourism from the pandemic related woes and due to the year-end holidays, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday. Tourist arrivals climbed 39.9 percent year-on-year after a 29.2 percent rise in November. For the full year 2022, arrivals increased 129.5 percent to 71.6 million.

