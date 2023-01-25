Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday as runaway inflation showed signs of slowdown, and amid the country’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to secure a $2.9 billion rescue deal to get the economy back on track. The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate at 14.50 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Sri Lanka Central Bank Keeps Rates Steady Amid Economic Crisis - January 25, 2023
- Thailand Central Bank Hikes Key Rate To 1.50%, Signals More Tightening - January 25, 2023
- UK Factory Gate Inflation Eases For Fifth Month - January 25, 2023