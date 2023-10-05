The Central Bank of Sri Lanka lowered its benchmark rates by 100 basis points on Thursday citing faster deceleration of inflation. The Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility Rate were reduced by 100 basis points to 10.00 percent and 11.00 percent, respectively.
