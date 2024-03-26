Sri Lanka’s central bank unexpectedly reduced its benchmark rates on Tuesday to support the economic recovery. The Monetary Policy Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, led by Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, decided to cut the Standing Deposit Facility Rate by 50 basis points to 8.50 percent and the Standing Lending Facility Rate to 9.50 percent.
