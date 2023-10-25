Stock Investments by foreigners in Japan increased by 214.70 billion yen in the week ending October 21 of 2023. Foreign Stock Investment in Japan averaged 27.59 JPY Billion from 2005 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 2368.90 JPY Billion in April of 2023 and a record low of -3025.50 JPY Billion in September of 2023. Foreign Investments in Japanese Stocks refers to the net difference between inflow and outflow of investments in Japanese stock market by foreigners. This page provides the latest reported value for – Stock Investment by Foreigners – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

