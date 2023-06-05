Germany’s merchandise exports grew unexpectedly in April led by strong demand from China amid the post-pandemic re-opening, but the rebound was not strong enough to ward off the worries surrounding the biggest euro area economy that slid into a technical recession in the first quarter in the backdrop of persistent high inflation.
