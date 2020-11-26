Sweden Central Bank Expands Quantitative Easing

Sweden’s central bank expanded its asset purchase programme and vowed to keep its interest rate at zero in coming years as tighter restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections lead to a new downturn in the economy. The Executive Board of Riksbank decided to expand the asset purchases by SEK 200 billion to a total nominal amount of up to SEK 700 billion.
