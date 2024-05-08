Sweden’s central bank lowered its policy rate for the first time in eight years and signaled another two more rate reductions during the second half of the year as inflation approaches the target of around 2 percent amid the weak economic activity. The executive board of the Riksbank, led by Governor Erik Thedeen, decided to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent.
