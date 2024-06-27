Sweden’s central bank maintained its benchmark rate unchanged on Thursday and signalled that the rate will be cut two or three times this year. The Executive Board of Riksbank decided to leave the policy rate unchanged at 3.75 percent as new information indicates that inflationary pressures are largely as expected.
