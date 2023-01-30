Sweden’s economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022, after expanding in the previous two quarters, preliminary figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday. Gross domestic product declined 0.6 percent sequentially in the December quarter, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in the September quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Swedish Economy Shrinks 0.6% In Q4 - January 30, 2023
- Taiwan Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly On Stronger Expectations - January 30, 2023
- European Economics Preview: Germany GDP Data Due - January 30, 2023