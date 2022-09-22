The Swiss National Bank raised its key policy rate for the second straight meeting on Thursday, ending an era of negative rates to tame inflation that stays near a three-decade high. The central bank hiked the SNB policy rate by 0.75 percentage points to 0.5 percent, as expected. The second consecutive rate hike took the interest rate to the positive zone for the first time since early 2015.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Swiss Central Bank Ends Negative Policy Rate - September 22, 2022
- European Economics Preview: BoE, SNB Monetary Policy Announcements Due - September 22, 2022
- Bank Of Japan Maintains Ultra-Loose Monetary Policy - September 22, 2022