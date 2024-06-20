The Swiss National Bank lowered its key policy rate for the second consecutive meeting on Thursday, citing easing underlying inflationary pressures. The policy board headed by Thomas Jordan decided to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent. The new rate will take effect on June 21. The bank had unexpectedly reduced its rate by a quarter point at the March meeting.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Swiss Central Bank Lowers Policy Rate By 25 Bps - June 20, 2024
- U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Unexpectedly Dips To Six-Month Low In June - June 19, 2024
- UK Inflation Eases To 2% Target - June 19, 2024