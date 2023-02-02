Consumer sentiment in Switzerland sharply improved in the January quarter to top economists’ expectations, driven by significantly less pessimism among households’ regarding their own and the national economic situation in the coming months, survey data from the State Secretariat For Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Thursday. The consumer confidence index climbed to -30 from -47 in the October.
