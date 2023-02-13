After showing signs of slowdown, Switzerland’s consumer price inflation accelerated again at the start of the year, largely reflecting higher food and energy prices, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday. Consumer prices rose 3.3 percent on a yearly basis in January after the 2.8 percent increase in December. The rate also far exceeded economists’ forecast of 2.9 percent.
