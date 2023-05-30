The Swiss economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of the year on robust domestic demand, government data showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially in the first quarter after stagnating in the fourth quarter of 2022, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, reported. The rate also exceeded economists’ forecast of 0.1 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Swiss Economy Rebounds In Q1 - May 30, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Sentiment Due - May 30, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorates Less Than Previously Estimated In May - May 26, 2023