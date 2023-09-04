The Swiss economic output was stable in the second quarter as the improvement in household consumption was offset by the fall in investment, official data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product stayed flat from the first quarter, when the economy expanded by 0.3 percent, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise for the June quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Swiss Economy Stagnates In Q2 - September 4, 2023
- Eurozone Investor Confidence Signals Economic Downturn: Sentix - September 4, 2023
- German Trade Surplus Declines More Than Expected - September 4, 2023