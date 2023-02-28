Despite the moderate growth in consumer spending, Switzerland’s economy stagnated at the end of 2022 as the challenging global conditions curtailed exports and manufacturing output. Gross domestic product logged a flat sequential growth in the fourth quarter after expanding 0.2 percent in the previous three months, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said Tuesday.
