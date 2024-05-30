Switzerland’s economic growth accelerated in the first quarter on robust private consumption and the rebound in equipment investment, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Thursday. Gross domestic product posted a quarterly growth of 0.5 percent in the first quarter after an expansion of 0.3 percent each in the previous two quarters.
