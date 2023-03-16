Switzerland’s economy is projected to grow significantly below its average this year amid the challenging global environment, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said in its Spring Forecast. The expert group of the SECO forecast the alpine economy to grow 1.1 percent this year.
