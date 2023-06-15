Switzerland’s economy is expected to log significantly below-average growth though the year started vigorously, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said Thursday. The expert group of SECO forecast gross domestic product to grow 1.1 percent this year, unchanged from the previous projection. Likewise, growth outlook for 2024 was maintained at 1.5 percent.
