Switzerland’s consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose to a six-month high in February driven by food and energy prices and raised the scope for the fourth consecutive rate hike this month. The consumer price index, or CPI, grew 3.4 percent on a yearly basis that was slightly faster than the 3.3 percent increase seen in January, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.
