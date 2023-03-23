Switzerland’s central bank lifted its policy rate again on Thursday as policymakers remained focused on inflationary pressures even as the recent developments in the financial market raised concerns over the credentials of the Swiss banking sector. The Swiss National Bank raised its policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.50 percent. The outcome of the meeting was in line with expectations.
