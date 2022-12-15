Switzerland’s central bank raised its key interest rate for the third straight meeting on Thursday and said it cannot rule further tightening in the policy rate, to counter rising inflationary pressures and a further spread of inflation. The Swiss National Bank raised its policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.0 percent. The outcome of the meeting widely matched expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Swiss National Bank Hikes Rate For Third Time; Signals More Tightening - December 15, 2022
- Europe New Car Registrations Rise 16.3% In November: ACEA - December 15, 2022
- Will China Meet 5.5% GDP Growth Target? - December 15, 2022