Swtizerland’s retail sales decreased for a third month in row in December, and at the fastest pace since April, despite Christmas holidays as households cut back on spending amid high inflation, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Tuesday. Total retail sales decreased 2.8 percent year-on-year following a revised 1.4 percent slump in November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Swiss Retail Sales Fall Most In 8 Months - January 31, 2023
- Germany Retail Sales Fall Sharply In December - January 31, 2023
- France GDP Growth Slows To 0.1% On Weaker Consumption - January 31, 2023