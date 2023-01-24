Switzerland’s foreign trade surplus decreased during the year 2022 compared to last year, as imports grew faster than exports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday. Separate data showed that Swiss watch exports registered double-digit growth in 2022.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Budget Deficit Widens On Energy Subsidies, Debt Servicing - January 24, 2023
- Swiss Trade Surplus Shrinks In 2022 As Export Growth Slows - January 24, 2023
- Australia Business Conditions Continue To Weaken As Economy Slows - January 24, 2023