The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly left its benchmark rate unchanged on Thursday, as policymakers assessed that the significant tightening of policy over the past five consecutive meetings is countering inflationary pressure, though the bank left the door open for future hikes. The SNB Governing Board, chaired by Thomas Jordan, decided to hold the policy rate at 1.75 percent.
