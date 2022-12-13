The Swiss economy will experience sluggish growth but it will not enter a severe recession next year, and is set to fare better in 2024 on the back of a global recovery, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO forecast Tuesday. The economy will grow only 1.0 percent next year, instead of 1.1 percent estimated in September. The outlook for 2022 was retained at 2.0 percent.

Read Full Story