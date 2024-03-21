The Swiss National Bank made a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday and became the first major central bank to ease the policy in the current cycle as the fight against inflation over the last two and a half years has been effective. The SNB unexpectedly lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.5 percent. Markets had expected the bank to keep the rate unchanged.
