Taiwan’s consumer sentiment strengthened for the first time in five months, albeit modestly, at the start of the year, led by the improvement in the households’ perception of the general economic outlook, survey data from the National Central University’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development showed Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Taiwan Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly On Stronger Expectations - January 30, 2023
- European Economics Preview: Germany GDP Data Due - January 30, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improves Slightly More Than Initially Estimated In January - January 27, 2023