Taiwanese economy contracted the most in thirteen years as export demand was impacted by the Covid pandemic related woes in China, advance estimates by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics, or DGBAS, revealed on Wednesday.Gross domestic product, or GDP, fell 0.86 percent year-on-year in the December quarter, reversing a 4.01 percent increase in the September quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Taiwan Economy Shrinks 0.9% On Weaker Exports, Worst Contraction In 13 Years - January 18, 2023
- UK Inflation At 3-Month Low - January 18, 2023
- Europe New Car Registrations Rise 12.8% In December: ACEA - January 18, 2023